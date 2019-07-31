Log in
Rupert Stadler

Age : 55
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Rupert Johann Stadler is a German businessperson who has been at the head of 5 different companies.

Prosecutors charge former Audi CEO Stadler over his role in emissions scandal

07/31/2019 | 02:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Audi CEO Stadler arrives to the company's annual shareholders meeting in Ingolstadt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Prosecutors have filed charges against former Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler, who is being investigated for his role in Volkswagen's emissions cheating scandal, the public prosecutors office in Munich said on Wednesday.

Stadler and three other defendants are being charged with false certification and criminal advertising practices, it said, adding that three defendants are accused of having developed engines used in Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche branded cars that used emissions cheat devices.

"Defendant Stadler is accused of having been aware of the manipulations since the end of September 2015, at the latest, but he did not prevent the sale of affected AUDI and VW vehicles thereafter," the prosecutor said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Riham Alkousaa)
