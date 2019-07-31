Prosecutors charge former Audi CEO Stadler over his role in emissions scandal

Stadler and three other defendants are being charged with false certification and criminal advertising practices, it said, adding that three defendants are accused of having developed engines used in Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche branded cars that used emissions cheat devices.

"Defendant Stadler is accused of having been aware of the manipulations since the end of September 2015, at the latest, but he did not prevent the sale of affected AUDI and VW vehicles thereafter," the prosecutor said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Riham Alkousaa)