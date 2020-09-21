TC Energy President, CEO Girling to Retire at End of 2020

By Colin Kellaher

TC Energy Corp. on Monday said Russell Girling plans to retire as president, chief executive and a director at the end of the year.

The Calgary, Alberta, provider of energy-infrastructure services said Francois Poirier, currently chief operating officer and president of its power-and-storage and Mexico operations, would succeed Mr. Girling as president and CEO and join the board on Jan. 1, 2021.

TC Energy said Mr. Girling, who joined the company in 1994 and has been president and CEO since 2010, will assist Mr. Poirier with the transition through the end of February.

