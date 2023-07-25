By Denny Jacob

Alphabet named Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat as its next president and chief investment officer of the company and Google.

The tech giant said Porat, who also serves as CFO of Google, will transition to the newly created role on Sept. 1.

Porat will continue to serve as CFO while a search for a successor is underway. She assumed the role of CFO in May 2015 and is the company's longest serving CFO.

Porat will be responsible for Alphabet's investments in its Other Bets portfolio, among other duties, Alphabet said.

The news came as Alphabet on Tuesday reported its results for the second quarter.

