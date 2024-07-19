By Sabela Ojea

The Walt Disney Company said Oracle Chief Executive Safra Catz has stepped down as a director of its board.

Catz was appointed to the board six years ago and was among Disney's most veteran directors.

With Catz's departure, Disney has 11 directors on its board, including General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Morgan Stanley Executive Chairman James Gorman.

Catz has been chief executive of cloud-software provider Oracle since 2014.

