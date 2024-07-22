By Colin Kellaher

Air Products & Chemicals has implemented a management realignment that includes the departure of the industrial-gases company's number-two executive.

Air Products on Monday said Samir Serhan has resigned as chief operating officer effective immediately and will leave the Allentown, Pa., company at the end of September.

Air Products said it has formed a senior management board led by its chairman and chief executive, Seifi Ghasemi, that includes nearly a dozen other executives from around the world who will report directly to Ghasemi.

The company said the move is aimed at bolstering its strategy of optimizing and growing its core industrial-gases business while advancing the global energy transition through clean hydrogen.

Air Products said Serhan, who joined the company in 2016 and received a base salary of more than $838,000 and total compensation of nearly $6.7 million in fiscal 2023., will receive severance and other benefits in accordance with the executive-separation program.

