Microsoft: EPS up 10% in Q4
The Redmond, Washington-based IT giant highlighted record bookings and quarterly sales of $36.8 billion for Microsoft Cloud, up 21% (+22% at constant exchange rates).
"As a platform company, we strive to meet the critical needs of our customers on our large-scale platforms today, while ensuring that we are at the forefront of the AI era", comments its President and CEO Satya Nadella.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction