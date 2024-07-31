Microsoft: EPS up 10% in Q4

For the last three months of its 2023-24 fiscal year, Microsoft on Tuesday evening reported EPS up 10% to $2.95 and operating profit up 15% to $27.9 billion, on revenues up 15% to $64.7 billion.



The Redmond, Washington-based IT giant highlighted record bookings and quarterly sales of $36.8 billion for Microsoft Cloud, up 21% (+22% at constant exchange rates).



"As a platform company, we strive to meet the critical needs of our customers on our large-scale platforms today, while ensuring that we are at the forefront of the AI era", comments its President and CEO Satya Nadella.



