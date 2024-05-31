Shari Redstone Faces a Choice: A Deal for Paramount or Her Family Company

Two parties have expressed interest in buying Redstone's National Amusements, while Paramount directors are backing a deal with Skydance Media.

Boston Beer in Talks to Sell Itself to Jim Beam Owner Suntory

Japanese whisky-maker Suntory is in talks to acquire Boston Beer, the American brewer known for its Samuel Adams brand.

LL Flooring Founder Launches Proxy Fight After Failed Buyout

LL Flooring's founder, Tom Sullivan, is launching a proxy fight at the company he created, marking the latest investor activism at the struggling flooring seller as the company considers alternatives.

Top Proxy Firm Recommends Against Elon Musk's Tesla Pay Package

ISS is the latest to advise shareholders to vote against the compensation.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Resigns From Starbucks Board

Starbucks said that Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella had resigned from its board of directors after seven years in the role.

Disney and Comcast Hit Impasse in Final Lap of Hulu Negotiations

Companies are discussing a Disney buyout of Comcast's stake in streaming service; with a big valuation gap, the prospect of a court battle looms.

America's Oldest Craft Brewer Gets a Lifeline From Chobani CEO

Anchor Brewing closed last year due to slumping sales.

Caesars Stock Pops on Report Carl Icahn Has Amassed a Large Stake

Caesars is the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 on Friday.

Why Dell's stock is having its worst day on record despite strong AI demand

Investors "likely to get anxious relative to the cost of driving the strong revenue-growth trajectory," according to JPMorgan.

China Securities Regulator Fines Evergrande Unit $580 Million

A Chinese regulator fined a unit of China Evergrande Group almost $580 million for alleged financial misconduct, dealing the former property giant another blow as it navigates liquidation proceedings.

