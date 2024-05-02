Oil holds steady as traders weigh rise in U.S. supplies, Middle East cease-fire talks

Oil futures end on a mixed note Thursday, but remained on track to post notable losses for the week.

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Rise on LNG Demand, Lower Ouput

U.S. natural gas futures rose to a three-month high on a better supply/demand balance.

Former Pioneer CEO Is Accused of Trying to Collude With OPEC

The FTC alleges Scott Sheffield tried to coordinate on oil production and prices. The agency referred the case for a potential criminal probe.

ConocoPhillips's production narrowly beats analyst estimate, but profit falls slightly short

Shares ticked up premarket as the company says it plans to return $9 billion to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks in 2024.

Shell Launches $3.5 Billion Buyback

Shell's first-quarter adjusted earnings fell by less than expected, and the oil major kicked off a share buyback as it hurried to close the valuation gap to its U.S. rivals.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Shell, energy prices, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Tesla's Downsizing Worries Supercharger Industry

Widespread layoffs within the Tesla unit are a blow to efforts to build out a national charging network.

Ex-Pioneer CEO Barred From Exxon Board for Megadeal to Close

Antitrust enforcers are set to allege former Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield discussed coordinating oil-production levels with other producers and OPEC.

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Post Big Build Amid Lower Refinery Runs

Commercial crude oil stockpiles rose by 7.3 million barrels last week, after analysts had predicted a 1.5 million barrel decrease.

BP Goes Deeper Into Gulf of Mexico, After Triumphs and Tragedy

While rivals bank on big new plays in Guyana and Namibia, the new BP CEO is focused on heartland waters off the coast of Louisiana and Texas.

