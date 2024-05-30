UBS Kicks Off Succession Race, Promoting Two CEO Candidates
Sergio Ermotti, the incumbent chief executive, has said he expects to leave by around early 2027.
The Rise in Consumers' Late Debt Payments Is Slowing Down
Delinquent debt payments are still mostly higher than they were a year ago, but are trending in the right direction for now.
Brookfield in Talks for $6.59 Billion Deal for France's Neoen
Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to acquire France's Neoen in a deal that values the renewable-power producer's equity at $6.59 billion.
The FDIC Chairman Is Resigning Under a Cloud. He's Still in Charge.
After investigations revealed a toxic workplace at the banking regulator, the chairman told staff that he would step down once a successor is confirmed.
This Record Stock Market Is Riding on Questionable AI Assumptions
Just four giant technology stocks added more market value than the rest of the S&P 500 put together this month. More than half of the gain came from Nvidia.
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk
Find insights on Treasury yields, Royal Bank of Canada, higher mortgage rates, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.
Goldman Sachs executive Beth Hammack named next president of Cleveland Fed
Beth Hammack, a top executive at Goldman Sachs, will become the next president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the bank said Wednesday.
Jamie Dimon sees potential trouble - and opportunity - in private credit
JPMorgan chief foresees clients with locked-up funds demanding their money back and calling their congressperson to complain if trouble arises in the private-credit world
Goldman Sachs Raises $20 Billion for Private Lending
The fund is targeting private-equity-backed global businesses.
Jackson Financial Names Don Cummings to Succeed CFO Marcia Wadsten
Jackson Financial appointed Don Cummings as its next chief financial officer, succeeding Marcia Wadsten.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-30-24 1615ET