By Colin Kellaher

CVS Health on Friday said Shawn Guertin, its top finance executive who has been on a leave of absence since October due to family health reasons, won't return to the healthcare-services giant.

CVS said Guertin has stepped down as chief financial officer and president of health services and will leave the Woonsocket, R.I., company at the end of May.

CVS said Tom Cowhey, who had stepped in as interim finance chief, will now serve as permanent chief financial officer, while Mike Pykosz, who had been serving as interim lead of health services, will now serve as president of healthcare delivery.

Cowhey, who joined CVS in February 2022, had been senior vice president of corporate finance and previously served as chief financial officer of Surgery Partners. Pykosz was previously chief executive of Oak Street Health, which CVS acquired in May 2023.

