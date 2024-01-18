By Will Feuer

Sheryl Sandberg said she plans to leave Meta Platforms' board of directors, less than two years after stepping down as the company's chief operating officer.

Sandberg said Wednesday evening in a post on Facebook that she will not stand for reelection to the board in May, and that she will serve as an adviser to the company. She served on the company's board for about 12 years.

In response to Sandberg's post, Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg thanked her for her contributions to the company.

Sandberg stepped down as chief operating officer of the Facebook parent company in 2022 after more than 14 years in that role. At the time, she said she would remain on the company's board.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-24 1832ET