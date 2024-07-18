July 18, 2024 at 09:32 am EDT

(Alliance News) - BPER Banca Spa on Thursday announced that its board of directors has appointed Simone Marcucci as the bank's chief financial officer, effective July 19.

Marcucci takes over from Gian Luca Santi, current chief financial officer and deputy general manager.

BPER Banca trades in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR5.26 per share.

