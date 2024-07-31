META CFO SUSAN LI SAYS WILL END 2024 WITH "MEANINGFULLY HIGHER" HEADCOUNT THAN WHERE WE ENDED 2023 – CONF CALL
|474.83 USD
|+2.51%
|+2.94%
|1,175B
Susan J. Li is on the board of Alaska Air Group, Inc., Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries, Inc. and Vice President-Finance for Facebook, Inc. Ms. Li received an undergraduate degree from Stanford University.View full profile
|META PLATFORMS, INC.
|Director of Finance/CFO