Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Sadayuki Sakakibara

Age : 75
Public asset : 328,783 USD
Biography : Sadayuki Sakakibara is on the board of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp.

Nissan may ask ex-Toray boss Sakakibara to chair board meetings -source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 09:10pm EDT
Chairman of Japan Business Federation Sadayuki Sakakibara delivers a speech during the Liberal Democratic Party annual party convention in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor is considering asking ex-Toray Industries chief and Japan Inc heavyweight Sadayuki Sakakibara to chair its board meetings while leaving vacant the chairman post previously held by Carlos Ghosn, a source said on Thursday.

Japan's No. 2 automaker is considering nominating Sakakibara, a former head of powerful business lobby Japan Business Federation, to become an external director at the general shareholders' meeting in June, the source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters.

The person declined to be identified because the decision is not final.

Nissan has tasked an external committee to help improve corporate governance after the arrest and ouster of Ghosn, who faces charges of financial misconduct including understating his compensation by about $82 million over nearly a decade. Ghosn has denied the charges.

A spokeswoman for the external committee declined to comment on the possible selection of Sakakibara. A Nissan spokesman declined to comment.

Sakakibara is already a co-chair of that committee, which is due to make recommendations this month on corporate governance including procedures for executive appointments and compensation.

Nissan, along with partners Renault and Mitsubishi Motors, this week announced a major retooling of their alliance through the creation of a three-way board meeting to put themselves on a more equal footing.

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard would chair the alliance board, but - in a critical sign of the rebalancing - not become chairman of Nissan. Before his arrest in November, Ghosn had been chairman of all three individual companies while also leading the alliance.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)

By Maki Shiraki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.18% 929 End-of-day quote.8.52%
RENAULT 0.72% 58.98 Real-time Quote.8.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Sadayuki Sakakibara
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Renault break up almighty chairmanship in wake of Ghosn's ouster
RE
05:50aBENJAMIN DE ROTHSCHILD : Family plans to take Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild private
RE
03/12DAVID HENRY : Worried about next downturn? U.S. credit funds may offer early clues
RE
03/07CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn Leaves Jail With Trial Ahead -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aCARLOS GHOSN : Auto Alliance Shapes Post-Ghosn Era -- WSJ
DJ
02:55pLEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio wants to split powers with aide as EssilorLuxottica seeks CEO
RE
03/07ELON MUSK : official
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Xavier Huillard Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Axel Weber John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.