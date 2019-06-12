Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Sam Zell

Age : 77
Public asset : 737,442,718 USD
Biography : Mr. Samuel Zell is a Chairman at Equity Commonwealth, a Co-Founder at Technology Opportunity Partner

Zell, other former Tribune executives reach $200 million settlement over LBO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 03:05pm EDT
Sam Zell, founder and chairman at Equity Group Investments, speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Real estate billionaire Sam Zell and other former officers and directors of Tribune Co have reached a $200 million settlement resolving allegations of fraudulent transactions related to the media company's disastrous 2007 leveraged buyout.

Marc Kirschner, a litigation trustee representing Tribune creditors, filed the proposed settlement on May 31 with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware. The accord requires court approval, and a hearing is scheduled for July 11.

Roughly 50 defendants, including former Chief Executive Dennis FitzSimons, agreed to the settlement, without admitting liability or wrongdoing.

Lawyers for Zell and FitzSimons did not immediately respond on Wednesday to requests for comment.

Zell took Tribune private in an $8.2 billion buyout in December 2007 that saddled the Chicago-based owner of the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Baltimore Sun and WGN superstation with too much debt.

Tribune filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection a year later, during the global financial crisis, after advertising revenue tumbled as more readers began getting their news online.

The company later split its broadcasting and newspaper businesses into what are now Tribune Media Co, which is being bought by Nexstar Media Group Inc, and Tribune Publishing Co. Some assets have been sold.

Zell, 77, who also served as Tribune's chief executive, has called the LBO the "deal from hell." He is worth $5.6 billion according to Forbes magazine.

Kirschner had sought damages for various alleged breaches, including "unlawful" dividends and fraudulent transfers, and has said Tribune officers and directors received more than $107 million from the LBO.

The trustee said the $200 million payout "significantly" exceeds the amount of available insurance, and the defendants will have to split the remainder among themselves.

Kirschner is pursuing other litigation over Tribune.

The bankruptcy case is In re Tribune Media Co, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 08-bk-13141. The multidistrict Tribune case is In re Tribune Co Fraudulent Conveyance Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-md-02296.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

By Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC 0.83% 99.13 Delayed Quote.26.06%
TRIBUNE MEDIA CO -0.04% 46.19 Delayed Quote.1.78%
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO 0.84% 8.4 Delayed Quote.-26.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Sam Zell
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/11WILLIAM ACKMAN : Investor Ackman opposes United Technologies' aerospace merger with Raytheon - source
RE
06/07JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Buys Top Floors of Luxury Downtown Building -- WSJ
DJ
06:32aFRIEDE SPRINGER : KKR offers 40% premium to buy out Axel Springer minorities
RE
12:50aCARLOS GHOSN : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
RE
08:43aSTANLEY HO : Hong Kong shops, workers in rare strike to 'defend freedom'
RE
06/06IGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin accuses U.S. of using energy as political weapon
RE
06/06TERRY GOU : Foxconn plans management overhaul as Chairman Gou seeks Taiwan presidency - source
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Mary Barra Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Miuccia Prada Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Georg Schaeffler Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About