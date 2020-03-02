Deere & Co. Chairman Samuel Allen to Retire May 1

By Colin Kellaher

Deere & Co. on Monday said Samuel Allen will retire as chairman on May 1 after 45 years with the maker of farm and construction machinery.

The Moline, Ill., company said Chief Executive John May will succeed Mr. Allen as chairman on that date.

Mr. Allen, who joined Deere as an industrial engineer in 1975, has been chairman since 2010 and served as CEO from 2009 to 2019.

Mr. May, who joined the company in 1997, succeeded Mr. Allen as CEO in November.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com