Business Leaders
Samuel Allen

Age : 65
Public asset : 47,331,868 USD
Mr. Samuel R. Allen is an Independent Director at Whirlpool Corp., a Chairman at The Council on Comp

Deere & Co. Chairman Samuel Allen to Retire May 1

03/02/2020 | 09:43am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Deere & Co. on Monday said Samuel Allen will retire as chairman on May 1 after 45 years with the maker of farm and construction machinery.

The Moline, Ill., company said Chief Executive John May will succeed Mr. Allen as chairman on that date.

Mr. Allen, who joined Deere as an industrial engineer in 1975, has been chairman since 2010 and served as CEO from 2009 to 2019.

Mr. May, who joined the company in 1997, succeeded Mr. Allen as CEO in November.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEERE & COMPANY 3.92% 162.34 Delayed Quote.-9.68%
