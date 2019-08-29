Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Samuel Allen

Age : 66
Public asset : 41,253,277 USD
Biography : Mr. Samuel R. Allen is an Independent Director at Whirlpool Corp., a Chairman at The Council on Comp

Deere Names John May to Succeed Samuel Allen as CEO in November

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 10:26am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Deere & Co. (DE) on Thursday said John May would succeed Samuel Allen as chief executive in November.

The Moline, Ill., maker of farm and construction machinery said Mr. May, who was named president and chief operating officer in April, will become chief executive on Nov. 4.

Mr. Allen, who has been chief executive since August 2009 and chairman since February 2010, will continue as chairman, Deere said.

The company said it has also named Mr. May a director, expanding the board to 12 members.

Deere said Mr. May's annual base salary will rise to $1.2 million from $1.1 million, and his annual bonus target will increase to 150% of his base pay from 110%.

Mr. May, 50 years old, joined Deere in 1997. Mr. Allen has been with the company since 1975.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEERE & COMPANY 2.47% 156.52 Delayed Quote.2.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Samuel Allen
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/23CHARLES KOCH : Billionaire industrialist and conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79
RE
08/27FERDINAND PIËCH : Ferdinand Piech, architect of Volkswagen's global expansion, dies aged 82
RE
08/27PETER THIEL : Thiel's Founders Fund sells remaining Facebook shares
RE
08/27MARK SMUCKER : Weak dog food sales hit Smucker results; shares tumble
RE
08/26VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi moves against Mediaset's Europe plan, to fight voting ban
RE
04:22aJACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma talk aliens and AI, skip issues like trade
RE
08/28MARK SMUCKER : Smucker Jammed by Lower Prices for Key Products -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier James Packer Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Reinhard Ploss Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group