Deere Names John May to Succeed Samuel Allen as CEO in November

By Colin Kellaher

Deere & Co. (DE) on Thursday said John May would succeed Samuel Allen as chief executive in November.

The Moline, Ill., maker of farm and construction machinery said Mr. May, who was named president and chief operating officer in April, will become chief executive on Nov. 4.

Mr. Allen, who has been chief executive since August 2009 and chairman since February 2010, will continue as chairman, Deere said.

The company said it has also named Mr. May a director, expanding the board to 12 members.

Deere said Mr. May's annual base salary will rise to $1.2 million from $1.1 million, and his annual bonus target will increase to 150% of his base pay from 110%.

Mr. May, 50 years old, joined Deere in 1997. Mr. Allen has been with the company since 1975.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com