Business Leaders
Sergio Ermotti

Age : 59
Public asset : 26,595,537 USD
Linked companies : UBS Group AG - UBS AG
Mr. Sergio P. Ermotti is a Group Chief Executive Officer & Director at UBS Switzerland AG, a Group C

Exclusive: UBS CEO Ermotti poised to get Swiss Re chairman role - sources

03/02/2020 | 01:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Swiss bank UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti addresses a news conference in Zurich

UBS Group Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti is poised to become chairman of Swiss Re next year after leaving the helm of Switzerland's biggest bank, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

UBS last month named ING Chief Executive Ralph Hamers to succeed Ermotti as CEO of the world's largest wealth manager as of Nov. 1.

Ermotti, who has run UBS since 2011, has been coy about his future career path. When news of the Hamers appointment emerged, Ermotti declined comment on speculation that he would eventually replace UBS Chairman Axel Weber, who has said he intends to remain in the post until 2022.

Swiss financial industry veteran Walter Kielholz has been chairman of Swiss Re since 2009 and joined the board of directors of what was then Swiss Reinsurance Co Ltd in 1998.

He is expected to be re-elected at the Swiss Re annual shareholder meeting next month, then would step down in time for Ermotti to become chairman of the world's second-biggest reinsurer as of the 2021 annual meeting, the people said.

UBS declined comment. Swiss Re had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Rob Cox and Oliver Hirt; Additonal reporting by Paul Arnold; writing by Michael Shields; editing by John O'Donnell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ING GROEP N.V. -2.09% 8.429 Delayed Quote.-21.14%
SWISS RE 1.72% 93.22 Delayed Quote.-15.69%
UBS GROUP -0.80% 10.515 Delayed Quote.-13.29%
Latest news about Sergio Ermotti
 
03/02SERGIO ERMOTTI : UBS CEO Ermotti poised to get Swiss Re chairman role - sources
RE
02/19SERGIO ERMOTTI : UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Steps Down, ING's Ralph Hamers Named New Chief -- Update
DJ
2019SERGIO ERMOTTI : UBS Chief Ermotti wants to stay until 2021 - report
RE
2019SERGIO ERMOTTI : UBS boss Ermotti fears Europe's banks 'too small to survive'
RE
2019SERGIO ERMOTTI : UBS's Ermotti says Swiss bank's CEO bench at least three deep - NZZ
RE
2019SERGIO ERMOTTI : UBS Isn't Looking to Merge With Deutsche Bank or Any Other Bank, Says Chairman -Tages-Anzeiger
DJ
2018SERGIO ERMOTTI : UBS CEO Ermotti won't rule out M&A, says options are limited
RE
2018SERGIO ERMOTTI : UBS CEO Ermotti's pay rises to $14.9 million
RE
2017SERGIO ERMOTTI : UBS's Ermotti wants clarity at last on banking rules
RE
2016SERGIO ERMOTTI : UBS's Ermotti still undecided on London office's post-Brexit future - Nikkei
RE
2016SERGIO ERMOTTI : sources
RE
Most Read News
 
03/02CHRIS HOHN : British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
RE
02/25RICHARD BRANSON : In first public results, Branson's Virgin Galactic posts $73 million quarterly loss
RE
02/25MARC BENIOFF : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, Marc Benioff to be sole chief
RE
02/25ROBERT IGER : Walt Disney's Iger steps down as CEO, parks head Chapek to take reins
RE
02/25KEITH BLOCK : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block Steps Down
DJ
03/02JACK DORSEY : Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO
RE
02/27LEON BLACK : Private-Equity Leaders Place Their Presidential Bets
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Werner Baumann Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
