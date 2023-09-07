By Sabela Ojea

CVS Health said three of its top executives, including finance chief Shawn Guertin, will add new responsibilities and continue in their already existing roles as the company shifts its focus toward healthcare.

CFO Guertin has been named president of health services, under which CVS's recent acquisitions Oak Street Health and Signify Health are aligned. The deals represented a deep dive into the business of providing healthcare, adding to the company's existing healthcare offerings.

Guertin's responsibilities will include unifying the company's care delivery assets, expanding products and services, and delivering results across these growth businesses, CVS said.

Chief pharmacy officer Prem Shah will also be the sole president of pharmacy and consumer wellness. Chief customer and experience officer Michelle Peluso will also be in charge of creating an elevated end-to-end patient experience across CVS' care delivery and customer service channels.

