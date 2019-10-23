Log in
Sheldon Adelson

Birthday : 08/01/1933
Place of birth : Boston - United States
Biography : Sheldon Gary Adelson is an American entrepreneur and businessperson who founded Las Vegas Sands Corp., Sands China Ltd. and Sands Expo & Convention Center, Inc. and who has been at the helm of 5 different companies. Presently, he is Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Treasurer at Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Las Vegas Sands LLC, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Sands China Ltd. and Chairman & President at Interface Group Holding co., Inc. (which are all subsidiaries of Las Vegas Sands Corp.) and Chairman at Interface Group-Massachusetts LLC.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

0
10/23/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
PayPal Lowers Earnings Guidance

PayPal Holdings reported better-than-expected results in its latest quarter as revenue rose 19% but lowered its profit guidance for the year. 

 
Tesla Delivers a Surprising Profit

The electric-car maker posted a surprise profit for the third quarter, easing investor fears that the pursuit of growth and record production figures would come at the expense of the bottom line. 

 
Perelman and Scientific Games Sued by Hedge-Fund Firm Sylebra

A Hong Kong hedge-fund firm has sued billionaire financier Ronald Perelman and the gaming company he chairs, alleging they raised concerns about the firm to regulators in a bid to force it to sell back its stake in the gambling company at a steep discount. 

 
Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson Returns to Earnings Call

Las Vegas Sands Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson told Wall Street analysts he's happy to be back after a nearly yearlong absence from conference calls discussing the company's quarterly earnings. 

 
EBay Predicts Revenue Decline as Strategic Review Continues

Online marketplace eBay reported its quarterly profit fell 57% and gave a disappointing revenue forecast for the December quarter, which typically gets a holiday shopping boost. 

 
Microsoft Posts Strong Earnings Growth

The Redmond, Wash., company has enjoyed a strong period of higher earnings, in part because of Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella's bet on cloud computing. 

 
Ford Lowers Profit Outlook, Citing China Weakness

Ford's results in North America buoyed its third-quarter performance but the auto maker lowered its full-year profit outlook in part because of continued weakness in China. 

 
Medicare Funding Weighs on Eli Lilly's Revenue

Eli Lilly posted a lower-than-expected revenue for the latest quarter as the company provided more funding for seniors through a Medicare plan under a change in federal law that took effect this year. 

 
Walmart Rushes Out Holiday Deals-a Week Before Halloween

The retailer will start advertising holiday discounts online this week, as retailers brace for a shorter shopping season between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. 

 
Google Sweetens Search-Engine Remedy After EU Pressure

Alphabet Inc.'s Google has bowed to pressure from European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in offering better terms to rival search engines that want to appear on Android phones under a $4.8 billion antitrust decision against the tech giant.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.32% 1257.63 Delayed Quote.20.35%
EBAY INC. 0.67% 39.2 Delayed Quote.39.65%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 1.02% 59.22 Delayed Quote.13.78%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.64% 137.24 Delayed Quote.35.12%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS -0.74% 96.64 Delayed Quote.14.92%
REVLON, INC. 2.42% 27.12 Delayed Quote.7.66%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 2.60% 37.55 End-of-day quote.8.84%
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION -1.46% 22.94 Delayed Quote.30.20%
TESLA INC. -0.35% 254.68 Delayed Quote.-23.20%
WALMART INC. -0.19% 119.35 Delayed Quote.28.37%
