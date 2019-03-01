Sheldon Adelson Is Being Treated for Cancer

By Maria Armental

Sheldon Adelson, a billionaire casino magnate, is being treated for cancer but remains at the helm of the casino empire he founded some three decades ago, his company said on Friday.

"Mr. Adelson is still dealing with certain side effects from medication he is taking for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma," said Ron Reese, a spokesman for Las Vegas Sands Corp. "These side effects have restricted his availability to travel or keep regular office hours. They have not, however, prevented him from fulfilling his duties as chairman and CEO."

When the 85-year-old missed an earnings call in January, Chief Operating Officer Robert Goldstein had attributed his absence to his being "a little bit under the weather" and feeling drowsy from some medications. He said Mr. Adelson had decided to sit out the call but would be returning in future calls.

"He did, however, have a message for everyone.That's: 'Great quarter, yay buybacks and yay dividends'," Mr. Goldstein said, relaying Mr. Adelson's message.

Las Vegas Sands is slated to report first-quarter results next month. On Friday, company officials wouldn't comment on when Mr. Adelson is expected to return to his regular schedule.

In addition to his gambling operations, Mr. Adelson is a major donor to Republicans and conservative causes along with pro-Israel causes.

