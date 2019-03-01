Log in
Sheldon Adelson

Birthday : 08/01/1933
Place of birth : Boston - United States
Biography : Founder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Sands Expo & Convention Center, Inc., Sheldon Gary Adelson is an American businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies and presently occupies the position of Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Treasurer at Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Las Vegas Sands LLC, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Sands China Ltd. and Chairman & President of Interface Group Holding co., Inc. (which are all subsidiaries of Las Vegas Sands Corp.) and Chairman at Interface Group-Massachusetts LLC.

Sheldon Adelson Is Being Treated for Cancer

03/01/2019 | 06:21pm EST

By Maria Armental

Billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson is being treated for cancer but remains at the helm of the casino empire he founded some three decades ago, his company said.

"Mr. Adelson is still dealing with certain side effects from medication he is taking for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma," said Ron Reese, a spokesman for Las Vegas Sands Corp. "These side effects have restricted his availability to travel or keep regular office hours. They have not, however, prevented him from fulfilling his duties as chairman and CEO."

On Friday, company officials wouldn't comment on when Mr. Adelson is expected to return to his regular schedule.

Mr. Adelson's health came into question as part of a years-old lawsuit brought by a Hong Kong businessman who said he was owed money for helping Las Vegas Sands secure a lucrative gambling license in Macau, the only place in China where casino gambling is legal.

The Nevada Supreme Court has twice sent the matter back to a lower court for retrial. The new trial is scheduled to begin this month, and attorneys for Las Vegas Sands argued that the 85-year-old was too frail to sit for a deposition.

The company's disclosure came after an attorney for Las Vegas Sands told the court that Mr. Adelson was in dire health.

When Mr. Adelson missed an earnings call in January, Chief Operating Officer Robert Goldstein had attributed his absence to his being "a little bit under the weather" and feeling drowsy from some medications. He said Mr. Adelson had decided to sit out the call but would be returning in future calls.

"He did, however, have a message for everyone.That's: 'Great quarter, yay buybacks and yay dividends'," Mr. Goldstein said, relaying Mr. Adelson's message.

Las Vegas Sands is slated to report first-quarter results next month.

In addition to his gambling operations, Mr. Adelson is a major donor to Republicans and conservative causes along with pro-Israel causes.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Closed Friday at $60.40, down 1.7%.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

