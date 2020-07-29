Log in
Factbox: U.S. Democrats on House antitrust panel scored biggest Big Tech donations

07/29/2020 | 10:22am EDT

When the CEOs of Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google testify before the U.S. House committee dedicated to antitrust on Wednesday, they will address lawmakers to whom their companies and employees have given a collective $67,300 (51,900 pounds) in this election cycle.

The CEOs are Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Sundar Pichai (Alphabet Inc's Google). They will be joined by Apple's Tim Cook.

Amazon and Google led the way with donations for the 2020 election cycle to members on this particular committee.

Apple has no political action committee. Representative David Cicilline, who chairs the antitrust panel, would not have accepted any PAC money that was given, his office said.

Here are the details according to the Center for Responsive Politics and the Federal Election Commission:

AMAZON.COM:

Total lobbying expenses for the last quarter: $4.4 million

DONATIONS TO DEMOCRATS

Representative David Cicilline:

Amazon's PAC - $2,500*

Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky - $2,800

Amazon logistics chief Dave Clark - $2,800

Amazon CEO of Global Consumer Jeff Wilke - $2,800

Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky - $1,500

*Cicilline's office says he does not take PAC money and would not have accepted these funds

Representative Joe Neguse:

Amazon's PAC - $3,000

Representative Hank Johnson:

Amazon's PAC - $3,500

Representative Jamie Raskin:

Amazon's PAC - $3,500

Representative Val Demings:

Amazon's PAC - $4,500

DONATIONS TO REPUBLICANS

Representative Ken Buck:

Amazon's PAC - $2,500

Representative Kelly Armstrong:

Amazon's PAC - $2,500

Representative Greg Steube:

Amazon's PAC - $2,500

Amazon's PAC and its executives gave a total to the committee of: $34,400

GOOGLE:

Total lobbying expenses for the last quarter: $1.7 million

DONATIONS TO DEMOCRATS

Representative David Cicilline:

Google's PAC - $6,500*

*Cicilline's office says he does not take PAC money and would not have accepted these funds

Representative Joe Neguse:

Google's PAC - $6,500

Representative Hank Johnson:

Google's PAC - $2,500

Representative Mary Scanlon:

Google's PAC - $2,000

DONATIONS TO REPUBLICANS

Representative Ken Buck:

Google's PAC - $5,000

Representative Greg Steube:

Google's PAC - $1,000

Google's PAC and its executives gave a total to the committee of: $23,500

FACEBOOK:

Total lobbying expenses for the last quarter: $4.8 million

DONATIONS TO DEMOCRATS

Representative Val Demings:

Facebook's PAC - $1,000

Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg - $2,800

Representative Lucy McBath:

Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg - $5,600

Facebook's PAC and its executives gave a total to the committee of: $9,400

APPLE:

Total lobbying expenses for the last quarter: $1.5 million

Apple has no PAC.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
