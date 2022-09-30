Advanced search
All News
Most read news
Business Leaders Biography
Sheryl Sandberg
Age :
51
Public asset :
306,847,332 USD
Linked companies :
Meta Platforms, Inc.
-
Momentive Global Inc.
Biography :
Sheryl Kara Sandberg founded Leanin.org and The Sheryl Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Foundation....
» Read more
Meta to provide personal security to outgoing executive Sheryl Sandberg
09/30/2022 | 04:49pm EDT
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc said on Friday it had approved personal security services for Sheryl Sandberg, the former Chief Operating Officer, due to "continuing threats to her safety".
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
-0.54%
135.68
-59.44%
