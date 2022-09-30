Advanced search
Sheryl Sandberg

Age : 51
Public asset : 306,847,332 USD
Biography : Sheryl Kara Sandberg founded Leanin.org and The Sheryl Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Foundation....

Meta to provide personal security to outgoing executive Sheryl Sandberg

09/30/2022 | 04:49pm EDT
(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc said on Friday it had approved personal security services for Sheryl Sandberg, the former Chief Operating Officer, due to "continuing threats to her safety".

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.54% 135.68 Delayed Quote.-59.44%
