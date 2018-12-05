Log in
Sheryl Sandberg

Age : 48
Public asset : 298,060,286 USD
Linked companies : Facebook Inc - SVMK Inc
Founder of The Sheryl Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Foundation, Sheryl Kara Sandberg is Chief Oper

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

12/05/2018 | 09:16pm CET
Facebook Board Backs Sheryl Sandberg's Handling of Soros Research

Facebook's board said it backs Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg's handling of research into George Soros, calling her request to probe whether the investor shorted the company's stock "entirely appropriate." 

 
Behind Boeing's Decision to Omit Details on Safety System in Lion Air Crash From Manual

Boeing limited pilot-training requirements for the anti-stall system investigators believe played a role in the crash of Lion Air Flight 610, and omitted details about the system from the 737 MAX operations manual. 

 
Wells Fargo Firing Dozens of Regional Managers in Retail-Bank Cleanup

Wells Fargo is firing around three dozen district managers for oversight failures related to a sales scandal that erupted in its retail bank more than two years ago. 

 
U.K. Releases Internal Facebook Emails Deliberating Selling Data

The U.K. Parliament released internal Facebook emails that lawmakers said show how executives at the social-media company, including Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, gave some developers special access to user data and contemplated charging developers for data access. 

 
Brazil's Car Wash Probe Eyes Glencore, Vitol, Trafigura

Brazil's Operation Car Wash corruption probe is investigating Glencore, Trafigura and Vitol for allegedly paying millions of dollars in bribes to Petrobras employees in return for better terms on trading contracts. 

 
MiMedx to Shed Jobs as Part of Overhaul

MiMedx is restructuring, as it looks to shed one-quarter of its workforce and promoted new leaders to help turn around the once-highflying biotech firm. 

 
Rising Sales at Saks Lift Hudson's Bay

Hudson's Bay narrowed its loss in its latest quarter, as the Canadian retailer pointed to an increase in sales, especially at Saks Fifth Avenue, as evidence that its transformation efforts were taking root. 

 
Takeda Shareholders Approve Shire Megadeal

Buying Shire in a merger valued at $58 billion today would enable Takeda to tap into the lucrative market for rare diseases and boosts the CEO's mission to expand Takeda's footprint beyond its slowing home market. 

 
Investors Aren't Buying Bank Chiefs' Optimism

Bankers are often criticized for being out of touch. Often that is unfair, but on Tuesday, as the leaders of the nation's three biggest banks told investors that the economy was great, investors were acting like the boom was over. 

 
Bayer Lays Out Plans in Hopes of Easing Investor Headaches

Bayer laid out ambitious sales and profit targets in its latest effort to convince the market it is serious about boosting profits, reducing debt and stopping a downward spiral in its stock price.

Latest news about Sheryl Sandberg
 
12/05SHERYL SANDBERG : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/25SHERYL SANDBERG : Sandberg Assesses Gender Equality -- WSJ
DJ
09/05SHERYL SANDBERG : Sheryl Sandberg's New Job Is to Fix Facebook's Reputation -- and Her Own
DJ
09/04SHERYL SANDBERG : Sheryl Sandberg Leans Into a Gale of Bad News at -2-
DJ
09/04SHERYL SANDBERG : Sheryl Sandberg Leans Into a Gale of Bad News at Facebook
DJ
04/12SHERYL SANDBERG : EU Justice Commissioner held 'constructive' talks with Facebook's Sandberg
RE
02/28SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook's Sandberg uses investor meeting to urge gender equality
RE
2017SHERYL SANDBERG : Sheryl Sandberg's Washington Pilgrimage Clouded by Tensions
DJ
2017SHERYL SANDBERG : Sandberg Says Facebook Plans to Add First African-American Board Member
DJ
2017SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Urges Gender Diversity in Workplace
DJ
2017SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook won't make cars, Sandberg reassures Germany
RE
2017SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook's Sandberg calls for new policies to boost women's pay
RE
2017SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook's Sandberg says number of monthly advertisers tops 5 million
RE
2016SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Donates $100 Million to Charities
DJ
2016SHERYL SANDBERG : Top Equities Stories of the Day
DJ
