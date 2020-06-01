New Sainsbury's boss Roberts promotes Moriarty to retail and digital role

New Sainsbury's boss Simon Roberts has promoted chief digital director Clo Moriarty to the new role of retail and digital director, bringing together the British supermarket group's retail and digital teams under her leadership.

Roberts succeeded Mike Coupe as Sainsbury's chief executive on Monday.

He has also promoted chief marketing officer Mark Given to the group's operating board.

Roberts will be spending part of his first day with customers in listening groups, the group said.

"I am really looking forward to hearing directly from people about what they want from us so we can change and adapt to ensure we are always meeting their needs," he said.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)