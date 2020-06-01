Log in
Biography

Simon Roberts

Public asset : 24,987 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : J Sainsbury plc
Biography : Currently, Simon John Roberts holds the position of Non-Executive Chairman at Institute of Customer

New Sainsbury's boss Roberts promotes Moriarty to retail and digital role

06/01/2020 | 06:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Durham

New Sainsbury's boss Simon Roberts has promoted chief digital director Clo Moriarty to the new role of retail and digital director, bringing together the British supermarket group's retail and digital teams under her leadership.

Roberts succeeded Mike Coupe as Sainsbury's chief executive on Monday.

He has also promoted chief marketing officer Mark Given to the group's operating board.

Roberts will be spending part of his first day with customers in listening groups, the group said.

"I am really looking forward to hearing directly from people about what they want from us so we can change and adapt to ensure we are always meeting their needs," he said.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)
