Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Simon Roberts

Public asset : 24,987 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : J Sainsbury plc
Biography : Currently, Simon John Roberts holds the position of Non-Executive Chairman at Institute of Customer

Sainsbury's new boss Roberts faces unexpected in-tray

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 07:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Roberts, Retail and Operations Director of Sainsbury's, poses for a portrait at the company headquarters in London

By James Davey

When Sainsbury's new boss Simon Roberts hosts a virtual focus group with supermarket shoppers on his first day in charge on Monday, the conversation will be radically different from the one he might have imagined when he got the job.

In late January, Britain's second largest supermarket group by sales after Tesco announced retail and operations director Roberts would succeed Mike Coupe as chief executive after his six years in the job.

Then the biggest issues Roberts faced were honing a strategy for Sainsbury's to prosper alone after its failure to combine with Asda, owned by Walmart, getting through Brexit and fending off competition from Amazon and German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Four months on, those problems have been dwarfed by the coronavirus crisis, which has fundamentally changed Britain's retail outlook and raised the prospect of a severe global recession.

For Sainsbury's, whose shares are down 16% so far in 2020, the pandemic has boosted grocery sales but hammered demand for fuel, general merchandise and clothing, pushed its bank into a likely annual loss and raised operating costs across the group.

Roberts, 49, takes office with the exact nature and duration of the financial impact of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, impossible to predict.

As he seeks to impose his authority, he has the challenge of dealing with a team working virtually and, however pressing the need for short-term crisis management, he must not neglect the strategic, long-term decisions.

"As you look forward, there is a whole series of choices and some of those choices are short-term but a lot of those choices long-term that need to be made by the new leadership," Coupe said.

For the longer term, Robert has to make the calls that can deliver growth, taking into account the disruption to consumer behaviour caused by the virus and lockdown.

Those changes include a more pronounced shift to online, less frequent customer visits to supermarkets, but a bigger average spend per shopping trip, and the increased popularity of local convenience stores.

Roberts has to figure out which changes will survive into post-lockdown times and how much money to plough into online delivery and technology.

He also has to assess the optimum configuration of Sainsbury's store estate - currently over 600 supermarkets, 800 convenience stores and 573 standalone Argos stores.

And he has to decide whether to keep, or get rid of, the bank that is unpopular with investors.

Roberts won't be the new kid on the supermarket CEO block for long. In October, industry leader Tesco also gets a new boss when Ken Murphy, a former colleague of Roberts at Boots, takes over from Dave Lewis.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.39% 2401.1 Delayed Quote.30.44%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.16% 0.90132 Delayed Quote.6.25%
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.13% 192.55 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
TESCO PLC -0.60% 232.805 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
WALMART INC. 0.99% 123.69 Delayed Quote.4.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Simon Roberts
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/27CARL ICAHN : Billionaire Icahn exits Hertz with "significant" loss after bankruptcy filing
RE
05/25BERNARD ARNAULT : LVMH's Arnault to buy stake in Lagardere holding company
RE
05/22KLAUS-MICHAEL KUEHNE : Kuehne+Nagel owner sees about 20,000 job cuts - Die Welt
RE
05/27WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman says hedge fund up 27% year to date, dumped Berkshire
RE
05/26STANLEY HO : Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98
RE
05/25RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson's Small-Satellite Launch Venture Fails First Test
DJ
05/28BEN VAN BEURDEN : Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Patrick Sayer Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Howard Willard Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group