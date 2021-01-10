Britain's Royal Mail to name Simon Thompson as next CEO -Sky News

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc will name board member Simon Thompson as its next chief executive in the coming days, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/royal-mail-picks-thompson-as-ceo-to-deliver-transformation-plan-12184461 on Sunday, citing sources.

Thompson is a non-executive director at the British postal services firm and has previously held senior executive positions at Ocado plc, Apple Inc and HSBC.

Current interim chairman, Keith Williams, is expected to revert to a non-executive role when Thompson takes over and it was unclear whether interim CEO Stuart Simpson would remain with the company, the Sky News report said.

Royal Mail did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Simpson last May succeeded Rico Back, who founded and ran the company's international parcels operation before becoming chief executive at one of the oldest postal companies in the world.

Back left the company after three decades following union resistance to his 1.8-billion-pound restructuring plan.

The company reached a breakthrough on strategy with its largest union last month after a long-running dispute over direction, working conditions and workplace culture. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Bernadette Baum)