Business Leaders
Simon Thompson

Age : 60
Public asset : 1,658,406 USD
Biography : Mr. Simon R. Thompson is a Chairman at 3i Group Plc, a Chairman at Rio Tinto Ltd. and a Chairman at

Britain's Royal Mail to name Simon Thompson as next CEO -Sky News

01/10/2021 | 01:53pm EST
A delivery vehicle drives along a road near Mount Pleasant, in London

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc will name board member Simon Thompson as its next chief executive in the coming days, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/royal-mail-picks-thompson-as-ceo-to-deliver-transformation-plan-12184461 on Sunday, citing sources.

Thompson is a non-executive director at the British postal services firm and has previously held senior executive positions at Ocado plc, Apple Inc and HSBC.

Current interim chairman, Keith Williams, is expected to revert to a non-executive role when Thompson takes over and it was unclear whether interim CEO Stuart Simpson would remain with the company, the Sky News report said.

Royal Mail did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Simpson last May succeeded Rico Back, who founded and ran the company's international parcels operation before becoming chief executive at one of the oldest postal companies in the world.

Back left the company after three decades following union resistance to his 1.8-billion-pound restructuring plan.

The company reached a breakthrough on strategy with its largest union last month after a long-running dispute over direction, working conditions and workplace culture. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3I GROUP PLC -2.22% 1169 Delayed Quote.1.04%
APPLE INC. 0.86% 132.05 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.27% 411.75 Delayed Quote.8.68%
OCADO GROUP PLC 4.29% 2481 Delayed Quote.8.48%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.00% 6310 Delayed Quote.15.36%
ROYAL MAIL PLC -0.52% 360 Delayed Quote.6.69%
