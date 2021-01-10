Britain's Royal Mail to name Simon Thompson as next CEO -Sky News

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc will name board
member Simon Thompson as its next chief executive in the coming
days, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/royal-mail-picks-thompson-as-ceo-to-deliver-transformation-plan-12184461
on Sunday, citing sources.
Thompson is a non-executive director at the British postal
services firm and has previously held senior executive positions
at Ocado plc, Apple Inc and HSBC.
Current interim chairman, Keith Williams, is expected to
revert to a non-executive role when Thompson takes over and it
was unclear whether interim CEO Stuart Simpson would remain with
the company, the Sky News report said.
Royal Mail did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
Simpson last May succeeded Rico Back, who founded and ran
the company's international parcels operation before becoming
chief executive at one of the oldest postal companies in the
world.
Back left the company after three decades following union
resistance to his 1.8-billion-pound restructuring plan.
The company reached a breakthrough on strategy with its
largest union last month after a long-running dispute over
direction, working conditions and workplace culture.
(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alexander Smith and Bernadette Baum)