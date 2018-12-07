Bunge Prepares to Replace CEO Soren Schroder

Agricultural giant Bunge Ltd. is preparing to replace Chief Executive Soren Schroder, people familiar with the matter said, and might also replace Chairman J. Patrick Lupo.

Canadian Prosecutor Lays Out U.S. Allegations Against Huawei CFO

A Canadian prosecutor said Huawei's finance chief was arrested because of U.S. allegations that she fraudulently covered up the Chinese tech giant's control of a company was doing business in Iran.

Moderna Declines in Public-Market Debut

Shares of biotech company Moderna declined in their first day of public trading, a day after the IPO came in strong amid a jittery stock-market backdrop.

Altria Takes Stake in Canadian Cannabis Company

Altria, the parent of tobacco company Philip Morris USA, said it is taking a 45% stake in Canadian cannabis company Cronos.

FedEx to Change Head of Express Unit

The carrier is making an abrupt change to its leadership in the middle of the busiest shipping season, saying the president and CEO of FedEx's air delivery unit will retire at the end of the year.

Ted Baker CEO Takes Leave of Absence After More Serious Allegations

Ted Baker said Friday that CEO Ray Kelvin will take a voluntary leave of absence from his role after new, more serious allegations were made about his behavior.

As Huawei Pushback Grows, Samsung Will Appoint New 5G Network Chief

Samsung Electronics is replacing the head of its unit that provides next-generation 5G equipment, according to people familiar with the matter, a shake-up atop a key business looking to rapidly grow sales as global pushback builds against market leader Huawei Technologies.

China Sports Retailer Anta Nears $5.2 Billion Deal for Amer

China's leading homegrown sports retailer, Anta, is looking to buy Finland's Amer-maker of Atomic and Arc'teryx winter gear and Wilson tennis rackets-to better compete against Nike and Adidas in its fast-growing home market.

Nine West Takes on New Loan Anticipating Longer Bankruptcy Stay

Nine West Holdings Inc. has signed up a new $22 million loan to fund a longer stay in bankruptcy as a battle with a group of junior bondholders delays the retailer's exit.

Genomics Startup Human Longevity's Valuation Falls 80%

A fundraising round this week values Human Longevity, which raced to a billion-dollar-plus valuation on the hopes it could apply advances in genomics to improve medicine, at around $310 million.