Soren Schroder

Age : 56
Public asset : 5,554,769 USD
Linked companies : Bunge Ltd
Biography : Currently, Soren W. Schroder is Chief Executive Officer & Director at Bunge Ltd.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

12/08/2018 | 01:15am CET
Bunge Prepares to Replace CEO Soren Schroder

Agricultural giant Bunge Ltd. is preparing to replace Chief Executive Soren Schroder, people familiar with the matter said, and might also replace Chairman J. Patrick Lupo. 

 
Canadian Prosecutor Lays Out U.S. Allegations Against Huawei CFO

A Canadian prosecutor said Huawei's finance chief was arrested because of U.S. allegations that she fraudulently covered up the Chinese tech giant's control of a company was doing business in Iran. 

 
Disney, Comcast to Account for Nearly 40% of Spending on U.S. Programming

The sale of major assets of 21st Century Fox Inc. will create two juggernauts of programming, Walt Disney Co. and Comcast Corp., that will tower over the media and entertainment landscape, according to a new report. 

 
Moderna Declines in Public-Market Debut

Moderna on Friday lodged one of the worst-performing opening days for a company going public this year, as investors sold the risky biotechnology firm amid broad market declines. 

 
Altria Takes Stake in Canadian Cannabis Company

Altria, the parent of tobacco company Philip Morris USA, said it is taking a 45% stake in Canadian cannabis company Cronos. 

 
FedEx to Change Head of Express Unit

The carrier is making an abrupt change to its leadership in the middle of the busiest shipping season, saying the president and CEO of FedEx's air delivery unit will retire at the end of the year. 

 
Ted Baker CEO Takes Leave of Absence After More Serious Allegations

Ted Baker said Friday that CEO Ray Kelvin will take a voluntary leave of absence from his role after new, more serious allegations were made about his behavior. 

 
As Huawei Pushback Grows, Samsung Will Appoint New 5G Network Chief

Samsung Electronics is replacing the head of its unit that provides next-generation 5G equipment, according to people familiar with the matter, a shake-up atop a key business looking to rapidly grow sales as global pushback builds against market leader Huawei Technologies. 

 
China Sports Retailer Anta Nears $5.2 Billion Deal for Amer

China's leading homegrown sports retailer, Anta, is looking to buy Finland's Amer-maker of Atomic and Arc'teryx winter gear and Wilson tennis rackets-to better compete against Nike and Adidas in its fast-growing home market. 

 
Swaps Buyer Slams Sears Over Short Squeeze

Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors Inc. is trying to roll back a bankruptcy auction that raised $82.5 million for Sears Holdings Corp., saying the sale process was secretly skewed to squeeze credit-insurance buyers.

Latest news about Soren Schroder
 
