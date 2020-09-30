Log in
Stefan Larsson

Age : 44
Public asset : 2,656,946 USD
Linked companies : PVH Corp.
Biography : Stefan Larsson founded EfficaxEnergy AB. Currently, he is President at PVH Corp.

PVH President Larsson to take over as CEO in February

09/30/2020 | 08:48am EDT
Boards with Tommy Hilfiger store logo are seen on a shopping center at the outlet village Belaya Dacha outside Moscow

Tommy Hilfiger owner PVH Corp said on Wednesday President Stefan Larsson would replace Manny Chirico as chief executive officer in February.

Larsson, a former CEO of Ralph Lauren Corp, joined PVH in June last year, taking on the job of overseeing the company's various brands such as Van Heusen, Calvin Kelin, as well as Tommy Hilfiger.

His appointment was part of PVH's plan to find a successor to Chirico, who has been at the helm since 2006.

Larsson has already been at the forefront of major decisions PVH has taken to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including cutting hundreds of jobs in North America and shuttering 162 retail stores.

Chirico, 63, will continue to serve as the company's chairman, PVH said.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

