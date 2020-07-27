Log in
Stefano Pessina

Age : 78
Public asset : 6,145,343,072 USD
Biography : Stefano Pessina is a Monegasque businessperson who founded Alliance Healthcare Italia SpA and who ha

Walgreens Boots Alliance Says Stefano Pessina Will Step Down as CEO, Become Chairman

07/27/2020 | 09:35am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said Stefano Pessina has decided to step down as chief executive after five years in the role, and will become executive chairman once the company names his successor.

The company on Monday said James Skinner will step down as executive chairman but remain on the board to guide the transition.

Mr. Pessina became the company's executive vice chairman in January 2015 following Walgreens and Alliance Boots' combination in December 2014 and subsequently served as interim CEO before being confirmed in the role in June 2015. Mr. Skinner has been executive chairman since January 2015.

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates more than 400 distribution centers supplying more than 115,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers and hospitals every year, it said.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

