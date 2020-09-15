JPMorgan Chase Names Stephen Burke as Lead Independent Director

By Stephen Nakrosis



JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Tuesday said its board has named Stephen B. Burke as its lead independent director, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

He succeeds Lee Raymond.

Mr. Burke is the former chief executive of NBCUniversal LLC, the company said.

JPMorgan said Mr. Burke had served the company as a director since 2004. He will continue to serve as chair of the board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and as a member of the Compensation and Management Development Committee.

