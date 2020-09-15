Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Stephen Burke

Age : 60
Public asset : 40,455,595 USD
Biography : Stephen B. Burke is a businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companies and occupies

JPMorgan Chase Names Stephen Burke as Lead Independent Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

JPMorgan Chase & Co. on Tuesday said its board has named Stephen B. Burke as its lead independent director, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

He succeeds Lee Raymond.

Mr. Burke is the former chief executive of NBCUniversal LLC, the company said.

JPMorgan said Mr. Burke had served the company as a director since 2004. He will continue to serve as chair of the board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and as a member of the Compensation and Management Development Committee.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -3.11% 99.28 Delayed Quote.-27.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Stephen Burke
 
05:08pSTEPHEN BURKE : JPMorgan Chase Names Stephen Burke as Lead Independent Director
DJ
09/14MIKE HENRY : BHP freezes executive salaries as CEO Henry takes $6.1 million for first six months
RE
09/14JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says economic recovery could be derailed
RE
09/14LARRY ELLISON : Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison?s history of support for Trump
RE
09/14AXEL WEBER : Madrid court calls UBS chairman Axel Weber as witness in Orcel trial with Santander
RE
09/14JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/12SUNDAR PICHAI : Google's Nice Guy in Chief Gets Ready for a Fight -- WSJ
DJ
09/11TREVOR MILTON : Nikola threatens Hindenburg with litigation, short-seller 'welcomes it'
RE
09/11SUNDAR PICHAI : Google's Sundar Pichai Is a Really Nice Guy. Is That Enough?
DJ
09/11JEAN-SÉBASTIEN JACQUES : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/11AMANDA BLANC : Insurer Aviva sells Singapore unit as new CEO shifts focus
RE
09/11BERNARD ARNAULT : Life without LVMH? How Tiffany might fare without the luxury giant
RE
09/11PATRICK DRAHI : Altice shares soar on founder Drahi's buyout offer
RE
09/11JOHN MACK : Whole Foods CEO John Mackey Says Many Won't Go Back to Food-Shopping in Person
DJ
09/11PAUL PRESSLER : Ebay's Founder Gives Up Seat On Company's Board -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/09HERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen's new electric car panned by Germany's leading test publication
RE
09/14JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/11AMANDA BLANC : Insurer Aviva sells Singapore unit as new CEO shifts focus
RE
09/08GARY COHN : Ex-Trump adviser Cohn raises more than planned in blank-check IPO
RE
09/12SUNDAR PICHAI : Google's Nice Guy in Chief Gets Ready for a Fight -- WSJ
DJ
09/11TREVOR MILTON : Nikola threatens Hindenburg with litigation, short-seller 'welcomes it'
RE
09/14JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan's Dimon says economic recovery could be derailed
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Paul Hudson Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Alexander Novak Sundar Pichai Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted David Simon Masayoshi Son Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group