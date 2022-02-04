Log in
Stephen Scherr

Age : 57
Public asset : 33,582,534 USD
Biography : Presently, Stephen M. Scherr is Senior Director at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Chief Financial

Hertz names ex-Goldman Sachs CFO Scherr as top boss

02/04/2022 | 07:42am EST
A Hertz Tesla electric vehicle is displayed during the Hertz Corporation IPO at the Nasdaq in New York

(Reuters) - Car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc on Friday named former Goldman Sachs Group finance chief Stephen Scherr as its new chief executive officer.

Scherr will take over the reins on Feb. 28 from Mark Fields, a former Ford Motor Co chief who has been serving as the interim CEO of Hertz since October.

Shares in Hertz were up 3.9% before the bell.

Fields will remain on the company's board, Hertz said in a statement.

Scherr had resigned from Goldman Sachs in September last year after having served as its finance chief since November 2018.

Hertz exited bankruptcy in June last year and was later listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange amid a surge in demand for rental cars as the preference for personal transportation rose amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also announced a multi-billion order for 100,000 electric rental cars from Tesla Inc late last year.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -3.59% 19.89 Delayed Quote.-4.24%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.74% 13878.817949 Real-time Quote.-11.29%
TESLA, INC. -1.60% 891.14 Delayed Quote.-15.67%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.15% 358.88 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
Popular Business Leaders
 