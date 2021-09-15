Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Stephen Scherr

Age : 56
Public asset : 40,435,489 USD
Biography : Stephen M. Scherr is Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President at The Goldman Sachs Group,

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

09/15/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Goldman Sachs CFO Stephen Scherr to Retire

Denis Coleman, a leveraged-finance banker who has spent 25 years at the Wall Street firm, will succeed Stephen Scherr, who will leave at the end of the year. 

 
JPMorgan Chases the Online Investing Boom With Senior Hires

The bank is adding two executives to reinvigorate its online investing platforms, which lagged behind rivals during the pandemic trading boom. 

 
Hartford Increases Boy Scouts Insurance Settlement to $787 Million

Hartford Financial Services Group struck a revised deal with the Boy Scouts of America that increases compensation the insurer will provide victims of childhood sexual abuse, an agreement that could help the youth group ultimately emerge from bankruptcy. 

 
Pimco Sets Its Sights on Commercial Real Estate

As the Covid-19 pandemic reduces property values, the bond investor pursues higher yields by acquiring hotels and office buildings. 

 
DeFi Is Crypto's Wall Street, Without a Safety Net

Decentralized finance allows crypto enthusiasts a do-it-yourself version of investment banking, bringing high rewards and huge risks. 

 
The SPAC Bubble Is Burst. It May Be Time to Invest.

While the SPAC boom has fizzled, blank-check vehicles are now trading at deep enough discounts for even skeptical investors to consider arbitrage trades. 

 
Stock Buybacks Beat Capital Spending for Many Big Companies

Some finance chiefs say they have plenty of money to invest in their businesses, but shortages in the equipment and people needed for new projects are limiting how much they can take on, leaving excess cash for buying back stock. 

 
Apple, Google Could Win From App Store Loss

User friction, developer marketing needs could offset loss of payment exclusivity. 

 
Steven Cohen to Invest in New Crypto Quant Trading Firm

The hedge-fund manager and owner of the New York Mets agreed to make an initial investment in Radkl, which will be led by partners of high-speed trading firm GTS. 

 
Estate Taxes Are Easy to Avoid. House Democrats Want to Change That.

Fewer than 2,000 filers paid the estate tax in 2020. Democrats are proposing changes that would likely increase that number.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 0015ET
Most Read News
 
09/09FRANCESCO GAETANO CALTAGIRONE : Italy's Caltagirone ups Generali stake to just over 6%
RE
09/14BRAD SMITH : Microsoft to buy back up to $60 billion in shares; names Brad Smith vice chair
RE
09/08ELON MUSK : Amazon.com goes for jugular in FCC spat with SpaceX's Musk
RE
09/09ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk asks staff to 'go super hardcore' to ensure decent Q3 delivery number
RE
09/08BILL GATES : Bill Gates' investment firm to take control of Four Seasons in $2.21 billion deal
RE
09/13MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital raises annual profit outlook for a third time
RE
09/08MICHAEL O'LEARY : Exclusive-Ryanair ready to wait years for Boeing to cut prices, says O'Leary
RE
Latest news about Stephen Scherr
 
12:16aSTEPHEN SCHERR : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/14Financial Shares Sink Amid Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09/14STEPHEN SCHERR : Goldman Sachs Names Coleman Finance Chief as Scherr Sets Retirement
DJ
09/14STEPHEN SCHERR : Goldman Sachs appoints Coleman as new CFO, replacing Scherr
RE
07/13Goldman outlines $5 billion capital benefit from exiting investments
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 