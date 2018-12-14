Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Stephen Schwarzman

Birthday : 02/14/1947
Place of birth : (Pennsylvanie) United States
Linked companies : Blackstone Group LP
Biography : Stephen Allen Schwarzman is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded The Blackstone Group LP,

Time is right to bet big on India, says Blackstone's Schwarzman - ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/14/2018 | 06:53am CET
FILE PHOTO: Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

(Reuters) - A reform-oriented government, weak rupee, bumper exits and new opportunities in bankruptcy and structured capital services will likely make India favourable for aggressive purchases by Blackstone in 2019, its Chairman Stephen Schwarzman told the Economic Times in an interview https://bit.ly/2EkNkj9 published Friday.

The chairman of the world's largest private equity firm told the Indian daily that Blackstone could create more revenue for local companies by introducing clients.

He added that Blackstone has plenty of scope to expand in the private credit sector as Indian banks are staring at 10.2 trillion rupees (112.6 billion pounds) of bad loans – and have shrunk their wholesale lending books.

A debt crisis at a major infrastructure lender in September added to an already slowing economy, prompting the government to step up pressure on the Reserve Bank of India for boosting lending growth.

Beyond technology or other export-oriented sectors which earn in foreign currencies, Blackstone's focus is on domestic consumption – financial services and consumer companies. The distressed space will also offer more opportunities, Schwarzman told the Economic Times.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Stephen Schwarzman
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/10CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn, Nissan formally charged in financial misconduct scandal
RE
12/11RUPERT MURDOCH : Senate Democrats Voice Concerns Over Bill Shine's Ties to Fox News
DJ
12/12ALEXANDRE RICARD : Elliott Says It Has Position in Pernod Ricard; Seeks Operational, Governance Changes
DJ
12/12DAVID HENRY : Washington takes center stage in bank branch battles
RE
12/09CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan seeks to block Ghosn's access to apartment in Rio
RE
12/11CARLOS GHOSN : Art and cash-filled Rio apartment the new battleground for Nissan, Ghosn - court filing
RE
12/12CARLOS GHOSN : France claims ignorance as Nissan's Ghosn dossier adds pressure
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Mary Barra Marc Benioff Ernesto Bertarelli Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Nicandro Durante David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Patrick Pouyanné Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Severin Schwan Igor Sechin Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.