Steve Ballmer

Birthday : 03/24/1956
Place of birth : Detroit (Michigan) - United States
Biography : For years, Bill Gates has embodied the company Microsoft. However, Steve Ballmer joined the company...

Steve Ballmer Says Businesses Can Learn Accountability From Sports Teams

11/13/2018 | 01:42am CET

By Rolfe Winkler

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- Nothing sells sports tickets like winning a championship.

Former Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer says that is perhaps the most obvious insight he has learned in his time owning the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, but it has taught him lessons for business.

Customers and shareholders assess businesses. "But they're casual," Mr. Ballmer said at The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech D.Live conference on Monday. "Casual compared to the millions of fans who are sitting there studying every move, who have access to all the performance data that you do."

Assessing how well teams work? In business, it isn't so easy to know how well teams are performing at all times. "Every 24 seconds, everybody knows how our teamwork is," said Mr. Ballmer, referencing the shot clock in basketball.

"You want accountability? Sports," Mr. Ballmer said. "I find the level of accountability frightfully more powerful than I did when I was CEO" of Microsoft.

There are similarities between running a sports enterprise and other kinds of businesses, Mr. Ballmer said: "It's all about the product, stupid."

For the Clippers, Mr. Ballmer is looking for growth by wringing extra revenue out of his superfans, in part through a deal with augmented reality company Second Spectrum that is providing more advanced sports analytics than have previously been available.

Write to Rolfe Winkler at rolfe.winkler@wsj.com

Latest news about Steve Ballmer
 
DJ
10/08STEVE BALLMER : Steve Ballmer Bet Right on Gates, Wrong on Furniture -- Journal Report
DJ
2017STEVE BALLMER : Alt1
DJ
2015STEVE BALLMER : Steve Ballmer takes 4 percent stake in Twitter, owns more than CEO
RE
2014STEVE BALLMER : Microsoft ex-CEO Ballmer, activist Jesse Jackson pep up annual meet
RE
2014STEVE BALLMER : Ex-CEO Ballmer quits Microsoft board to focus on NBA's Clippers
RE
2014STEVE BALLMER : With Clippers deal in hand, Ballmer turns focus to fans
RE
2014STEVE BALLMER : Ex-Microsoft CEO Ballmer to buy NBA's LA Clippers for $2 billion - source
RE
2014STEVE BALLMER : Microsoft Said to Be Considering Ericsson CEO Vestberg to Succeed Ballmer -- Bloomberg
DJ
2013STEVE BALLMER : Gates, Ballmer seek re-election to Microsoft board
RE
2013STEVE BALLMER : Microsoft CEO Ballmer bids emotional farewell to Wall Street
RE
2013STEVE BALLMER : Microsoft's Busy Summer Continues with Buyback, Dividend News
DJ
2013STEVE BALLMER : Facebook Leads Tech Gains; Microsoft Slips
DJ
2013STEVE BALLMER : Facebook Leads Tech Gains; Microsoft Slips
DJ
2013STEVE BALLMER : New Microsoft CEO faces big choices post-Ballmer
RE
Popular Business Leaders
 
