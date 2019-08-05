Log in
Business Leaders
Business Leaders Biography

Steve Cohen

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

0
08/05/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Stocks Drop as Trade Battle Intensifies

U.S. futures and global stocks started the week with sharp declines and the yuan depreciated to a new low as President Trump's threat to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods continued to rattle investors. 

 
Powell's Off-the-Cuff Approach Leaves Investors on Edge

The highly uncertain U.S. economic outlook is complicating Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's effort to bring a more plain-spoken style to communicating with the public. 

 
NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade

A troubled technology overhaul at the New York Stock Exchange is about to face its biggest challenge yet: the upgrade of the core technology on its flagship exchange. 

 
China's Yuan Breaches 7-to-the-Dollar Level, Hits Record Offshore Low

China's currency slid through the psychologically important threshold days after President Trump threatened to broaden U.S. tariffs to cover essentially all Chinese imports. 

 
Australia Looks to Siphon U.S. Oil Stockpile to Avoid Running Out of Gas

The U.S. is considering opening its emergency oil reserves to Australia, as concerns grow about shipping security and this Washington ally's ability to withstand a global oil-supply shock. 

 
U.S. Banks Are Cashing In on Persian Gulf Debt

U.S. banks are cashing in on a public-debt boom among oil-rich Persian Gulf nations, muscling into lending territory long dominated by rivals. 

 
An Outside Hedge Fund Is Driving Steve Cohen's Gains

Billionaire Steve Cohen's hedge fund is up about 10% this year. But a significant part of that return has come from a money manager who doesn't work at Mr. Cohen's fund. 

 
Japan Ready to Act Against Excessive Yen Moves -Top Currency Official

Japan stands ready to act against excessive moves in the yen, the country's top currency official said Monday, after the currency earlier rose to its strongest level in seven months against the U.S. dollar. 

 
China July Caixin Services PMI Fell to 51.6, a Five-Month Low

Activity in China's service sector slowed to a five-month low, a private gauge showed Monday, in line with official data that showed a deceleration from the previous month.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.07% 71.595 Delayed Quote.-6.24%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.63% 128.66 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.60% 80.197 Delayed Quote.0.41%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.25% 118.691 Delayed Quote.-5.87%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.34% 0.9179 Delayed Quote.2.97%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.93% 60.09 Delayed Quote.18.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.67% 69.194 Delayed Quote.-5.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 1.62% 7.0975 Delayed Quote.1.50%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 1.61% 7.0507 Delayed Quote.0.92%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.58% 105.954 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
WTI -0.63% 54.98 Delayed Quote.26.92%
