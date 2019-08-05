Stocks Drop as Trade Battle Intensifies

U.S. futures and global stocks started the week with sharp declines and the yuan depreciated to a new low as President Trump's threat to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods continued to rattle investors.

Powell's Off-the-Cuff Approach Leaves Investors on Edge

The highly uncertain U.S. economic outlook is complicating Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's effort to bring a more plain-spoken style to communicating with the public.

NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade

A troubled technology overhaul at the New York Stock Exchange is about to face its biggest challenge yet: the upgrade of the core technology on its flagship exchange.

China's Yuan Breaches 7-to-the-Dollar Level, Hits Record Offshore Low

China's currency slid through the psychologically important threshold days after President Trump threatened to broaden U.S. tariffs to cover essentially all Chinese imports.

Australia Looks to Siphon U.S. Oil Stockpile to Avoid Running Out of Gas

The U.S. is considering opening its emergency oil reserves to Australia, as concerns grow about shipping security and this Washington ally's ability to withstand a global oil-supply shock.

U.S. Banks Are Cashing In on Persian Gulf Debt

U.S. banks are cashing in on a public-debt boom among oil-rich Persian Gulf nations, muscling into lending territory long dominated by rivals.

An Outside Hedge Fund Is Driving Steve Cohen's Gains

Billionaire Steve Cohen's hedge fund is up about 10% this year. But a significant part of that return has come from a money manager who doesn't work at Mr. Cohen's fund.

Japan Ready to Act Against Excessive Yen Moves -Top Currency Official

Japan stands ready to act against excessive moves in the yen, the country's top currency official said Monday, after the currency earlier rose to its strongest level in seven months against the U.S. dollar.

China July Caixin Services PMI Fell to 51.6, a Five-Month Low

Activity in China's service sector slowed to a five-month low, a private gauge showed Monday, in line with official data that showed a deceleration from the previous month.