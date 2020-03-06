Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Steve Ells

Age : 53
Public asset : 180,579,912 USD
Linked companies : Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.
Biography : Founder of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., Steve Ells presently is Executive Chairman at this company.

Chipotle founder Steve Ells leaves board, CEO Niccol to add chairman role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 11:00am EST
Chipotle Mexican Grill photo of Chipotle CEO Steve Ells

Chipotle Mexican Grill said on Friday founder Steve Ells has stepped down from the board, handing over the role of executive chairman to Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol.

Since founding Chipotle in 1993, Ells has held or shared the CEO role until two years ago. He stepped down from the top role after succumbing to investor pressure on failing to turn around the burrito chain from a string of food safety lapses.

The company's stock, which took a big hit when two major illness outbreaks were reported, has recovered to touch a new high under CEO Niccol.

Since taking over, the former Taco Bell executive has rolled out several new intiatives, including the launch of new campaigns to showcase the quality of food and create more transparency around sourcing.

The restaurant chain said it would reduce the size of its board to seven from 10, as two directors, Matthew Paull and Paul Cappuccio, will not stand for re-election.

Shares of the company were down about 2% at $712 before the bell.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. -0.42% 725.05 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Steve Ells
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
03/03WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman hedges to protect against coronavirus' 'negative' impact
RE
03/02CHRIS HOHN : British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
RE
03/02JACK DORSEY : Musk tweets support for Dorsey remaining as Twitter CEO
RE
03/05JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery
RE
03/03TIM COOK : Tim Cook and Apple Bet Everything on China. Then Coronavirus Hit.
DJ
03/03JOHAN LUNDGREN : Airlines face worsening coronavirus impact, European bosses warn
RE
03/03SERGIO ERMOTTI : Swiss Re lines up UBS CEO Ermotti to become chairman in 2021
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Urs Rohner Bernd Scheifele Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group