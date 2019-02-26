Log in
Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - United States
Biography : Founder of Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Wynn Macau Ltd., Stephen Alan Wynn is a businessperson who has been

Nevada regulators fine Wynn Resorts $20 million in settlement

02/26/2019 | 07:29pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Wynn Resorts Ltd property in Las Vegas

BOSTON (Reuters) - Nevada casino regulators said on Tuesday they had fined Wynn Resorts Ltd $20 million in a settlement with the company involving misconduct claims against former chief executive Steve Wynn.

The casino company, which has operations in Las Vegas and Macau, said the conclusion of the review by the Nevada Gaming Commission was a step forward for the company and its new leadership.

The settlement was previously disclosed but not the amount of the fine.

Founder Wynn resigned as CEO of the company in 2018 following claims he subjected women who worked for him to unwanted advances. He has denied the accusations.

Steve Wynn was not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond; writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Nate Raymond
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WYNN RESORTS 0.97% 130.45 Delayed Quote.31.89%
