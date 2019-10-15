United Raises Outlook on Robust Demand

United Airlines profit outstripped expectations as the company raised its earnings estimates for the year amid a surge in bookings.

Berkshire Asks to Expand BofA Stake

Berkshire Hathaway requested permission earlier this month from the Fed to increase its stake in Bank of America above 10%.

América Móvil Reports 31% Drop in Net Profit on Forex Losses

Mexican telecommunications company América Móvil reported a 31% decline in net profit as foreign-exchange losses in the period offset gains in sales and operating profits.

MGM Resorts to Sell Bellagio, Circus Circus Properties in Las Vegas

MGM Resorts International said it is selling two casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, including its landmark Bellagio property, in separate real-estate deals.

Drug Distributors Are in Talks to Pay $18 Billion to Settle Opioid Litigation

Three major drug distributors are in talks to pay $18 billion to settle sweeping litigation brought by state and local governments blaming them for fueling the opioid crisis.

Brookfield Embarks on High-Price Makeover of Fifth Avenue Tower

Toronto-based Brookfield, which bought control of the office tower at 666 Fifth Ave. from the Kushner family in 2018, is planning one of the costliest overhauls for a building that New York has seen.

JPMorgan Flexes Muscle as Goldman Stumbles

The results show that the largest U.S. banks have yet to feel the sting of recent interest-rate cuts and turbulence in the stock and money markets.

Nevada Regulator Seeks to Ban Steve Wynn From State's Casino Industry

Steve Wynn should be banned from Nevada's casino industry because of his alleged sexual misconduct against former employees, according to a state regulator's filing on Monday.

Taco Bell Recalls Some Seasoned Beef

Taco Bell said it voluntarily recalled about 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants and distribution sites Friday after a customer reportedly found a metal shaving in an order of food.

WeWork Bonds Fall to New Low

WeWork bonds plumbed new lows, highlighting questions about the shared-office starup's future as it explores options for raising cash after shelving an IPO.