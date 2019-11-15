Caesars-Eldorado Casino Merger Gets Shareholder Approval

Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment approved an $8.58 billion cash-and-stock merger that would create the largest casino operator in the U.S.

Steve Wynn Challenges Nevada Gambling Regulators' Authority to Punish Him

Attorneys for Steve Wynn, former chief of Wynn Resorts, argued in a filing with the Nevada Gaming Commission that he can't be fined by state casino regulators because he is no longer in the casino industry.

TikTok Wades Into Online Shopping

TikTok is testing a new feature that could give the popular video-sharing app an entry into e-commerce and a new way to make money beyond advertising to its growing U.S. audience.

Johnson & Johnson's Oklahoma Opioid Penalty Reduced to $465 Million

An Oklahoma judge reduced a verdict against Johnson & Johnson by more than $100 million in a closely watched opioid case, an expected move that fell short of the amount the company requested.

Hulu Is Raising the Price of Hulu + Live TV in December

Walt Disney-controlled Hulu said it is boosting the cost of Hulu + Live TV-its service that offers live news and sports as well as on-demand content-to $54.99 a month.

Dispute Between Taylor Swift, Former Label Flares Again

Taylor Swift and her former label traded barbs in an escalating dispute over the pop star's right to perform her old hits.

Canned Tuna Maker Bumble Bee Preps for Bankruptcy Filing

Bumble Bee Foods is preparing to file for bankruptcy within days over mounting legal expenses stemming from its involvement in a conspiracy to fix prices on canned tuna, according to people familiar with the matter.

Twitter to Restrict How Certain Advertisers Target Users

Twitter said it would no longer allow certain types of geographic or keyword targeting for advertisers promoting any type of cause.

Brazil Dam Collapse Prompts Potential Rule Shakeup for Miners

A mining-industry group published draft proposals for strict new standards to govern how companies build and operate the sort of mine-waste dam that collapsed in Brazil early this year.

J.C. Penney's Sales Fall, but Outlook Improves

J.C. Penney reported another quarter of falling sales but boosted part of its financial outlook for this fiscal year, sending its battered shares up.