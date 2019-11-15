Log in
Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - United States
Biography : Stephen Alan Wynn is a businessperson who founded Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Wynn Macau Ltd. and who has

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

11/15/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Caesars-Eldorado Casino Merger Gets Shareholder Approval

Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment approved an $8.58 billion cash-and-stock merger that would create the largest casino operator in the U.S. 

 
Steve Wynn Challenges Nevada Gambling Regulators' Authority to Punish Him

Attorneys for Steve Wynn, former chief of Wynn Resorts, argued in a filing with the Nevada Gaming Commission that he can't be fined by state casino regulators because he is no longer in the casino industry. 

 
TikTok Wades Into Online Shopping

TikTok is testing a new feature that could give the popular video-sharing app an entry into e-commerce and a new way to make money beyond advertising to its growing U.S. audience. 

 
Johnson & Johnson's Oklahoma Opioid Penalty Reduced to $465 Million

An Oklahoma judge reduced a verdict against Johnson & Johnson by more than $100 million in a closely watched opioid case, an expected move that fell short of the amount the company requested. 

 
Hulu Is Raising the Price of Hulu + Live TV in December

Walt Disney-controlled Hulu said it is boosting the cost of Hulu + Live TV-its service that offers live news and sports as well as on-demand content-to $54.99 a month. 

 
Dispute Between Taylor Swift, Former Label Flares Again

Taylor Swift and her former label traded barbs in an escalating dispute over the pop star's right to perform her old hits. 

 
Canned Tuna Maker Bumble Bee Preps for Bankruptcy Filing

Bumble Bee Foods is preparing to file for bankruptcy within days over mounting legal expenses stemming from its involvement in a conspiracy to fix prices on canned tuna, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Twitter to Restrict How Certain Advertisers Target Users

Twitter said it would no longer allow certain types of geographic or keyword targeting for advertisers promoting any type of cause. 

 
Brazil Dam Collapse Prompts Potential Rule Shakeup for Miners

A mining-industry group published draft proposals for strict new standards to govern how companies build and operate the sort of mine-waste dam that collapsed in Brazil early this year. 

 
J.C. Penney's Sales Fall, but Outlook Improves

J.C. Penney reported another quarter of falling sales but boosted part of its financial outlook for this fiscal year, sending its battered shares up.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION 0.82% 12.96 Delayed Quote.89.32%
ELDORADO RESORTS, INC. 1.74% 52.06 Delayed Quote.41.31%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.39% 4.6364 Delayed Quote.3.43%
J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC. 6.36% 1.17 Delayed Quote.4.81%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.69% 144.67 Delayed Quote.35.63%
WYNN RESORTS -0.83% 117.7 Delayed Quote.19.99%
Latest news about Steve Wynn
 
07:16pSTEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/15STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/15STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/21STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts ceases talks with MGM to sell $2.6 billion Massachusetts casino
RE
05/17STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts in talks to sell $2.6-billion Massachusetts casino to MGM
RE
04/30STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts keeps Massachusetts gaming license with $35 million fine
RE
04/10STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts Pulls Bid For Rival Crown -- WSJ
DJ
04/09STEVE WYNN : Wynn ends A$10 billion acquisition talks with Australia's Crown Resorts
RE
04/02STEVE WYNN : Massachusetts says Wynn Resorts executives concealed sex accusations involving Steve Wynn
RE
03/14STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/26STEVE WYNN : Nevada regulators fine Wynn Resorts $20 million in settlement
RE
01/28STEVE WYNN : Wynn to settle with Nevada regulators after founder's sexual misconduct claims
RE
2018STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts settles with Elaine Wynn, names industry veteran vice-chairman
RE
2018STEVE WYNN : Wynn shareholders reject executive compensation plan
RE
