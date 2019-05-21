Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - United States
Biography : Founder of Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Wynn Macau Ltd., Stephen Alan Wynn is a businessperson who has been

Wynn Resorts ceases talks with MGM to sell $2.6 billion Massachusetts casino

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 10:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Encore Boston Harbor, built by Wynn Resorts, stands beside the Mystic River in Everett

(Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd said on Tuesday the company has decided to stop talks with MGM Resorts International to sell its Encore Boston Harbor casino.

"After careful consideration we have agreed to cease discussions with MGM Resorts," Las Vegas-based Wynn said in a statement, adding it is still committed to opening and operating the 671-room casino.

The two companies announced last week that Wynn Resorts was in talks to sell its nearly finished $2.6 billion (2.04 billion pounds) Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Massachusetts, to rival MGM.

MGM in response said in a statement the company would not continue talks with Wynn Resorts regarding the Massachusetts casino.

"We have noted the anxiety raised by various stakeholders regarding a transaction and this troubles us at MGM ... We think the best course of action is to discontinue discussions concerning this opportunity", MGM said in the statement.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission in April fined Wynn Resorts $35 million for not disclosing sexual misconduct allegations against founder and former chief executive officer Steve Wynn, but allowed the casino operator to keep the licence for its Encore Boston Harbor casino due to open in June.

(Reporting by Sathvik N in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Stocks treated in this article : Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 1.70% 25.78 Delayed Quote.4.49%
WYNN RESORTS 1.42% 120.87 Delayed Quote.22.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Steve Wynn
 
10:00pSTEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts ceases talks with MGM to sell $2.6 billion Massachusetts casino
RE
05/17STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts in talks to sell $2.6-billion Massachusetts casino to MGM
RE
04/30STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts keeps Massachusetts gaming license with $35 million fine
RE
04/10STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts Pulls Bid For Rival Crown -- WSJ
DJ
04/09STEVE WYNN : Wynn ends A$10 billion acquisition talks with Australia's Crown Resorts
RE
04/02STEVE WYNN : Massachusetts says Wynn Resorts executives concealed sex accusations involving Steve Wynn
RE
03/14STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/26STEVE WYNN : Nevada regulators fine Wynn Resorts $20 million in settlement
RE
01/28STEVE WYNN : Wynn to settle with Nevada regulators after founder's sexual misconduct claims
RE
2018STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts settles with Elaine Wynn, names industry veteran vice-chairman
RE
2018STEVE WYNN : Wynn shareholders reject executive compensation plan
RE
2018STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts says Hagenbuch will not stand for re-election to board
RE
2018STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts allowed to drop Wynn from Massachusetts casino license
RE
2018STEVE WYNN : Ex-Wynn Resorts CEO files defamation lawsuit against former employee - WSJ
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire unveils $861 million Amazon stake
RE
05/17ROBIN LI : Baidu swings to net loss for first time since listing, shares fall
RE
05/19LUCIANO BENETTON : Benetton family wants Generali to stay in Italian hands - report
RE
05/18PATRICK THOMAS : Parting Pay -- WSJ
DJ
05/17STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts in talks to sell $2.6-billion Massachusetts casino to MGM
RE
05/16CONRAD BLACK : Trump pardons ex-media mogul Conrad Black
RE
05/15PATRICK THOMAS : Agilent Technologies Shares Fall After Slower Sales From China
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Frank Appel Luciano Benetton Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green David Henry Robert Iger Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Frédéric Oudéa Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Arne Sorenson Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About