Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - United States
Biography : Founder of Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Wynn Macau Ltd., Stephen Alan Wynn is a businessperson who has been

Wynn Resorts in talks to sell $2.6-billion Massachusetts casino to MGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/17/2019 | 06:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Encore Boston Harbor, built by Wynn Resorts, stands beside the Mystic River in Everett

(Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd is in talks to sell its nearly finished $2.6 billion(2.04 billion pounds) casino outside of Boston to rival MGM Resorts International, the two companies said on Friday.

Las Vegas-based Wynn received its Massachusetts license in 2013, allowing it to go ahead with building the 671-room Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts. It is expected to open in June.

The talks over a possible sale has been on for the past several weeks and were in the "very" preliminary stages, but that would not delay the opening of the casino, the companies said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

A deal would be complicated for MGM, which has a casino in Springfield, as according to the state's gaming commission Massachusetts forbids companies from holding more than one casino license in the state.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission had in April fined Wynn Resorts $35 million for not disclosing sexual misconduct allegations against founder and former chief executive officer Steve Wynn, but allowed the casino operator to keep its license.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL -2.41% 25.89 Delayed Quote.9.36%
WYNN RESORTS -4.63% 121.42 Delayed Quote.22.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Steve Wynn
 
06:02pSTEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts in talks to sell $2.6-billion Massachusetts casino to MGM
RE
04/30STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts keeps Massachusetts gaming license with $35 million fine
RE
04/10STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts Pulls Bid For Rival Crown -- WSJ
DJ
04/09STEVE WYNN : Wynn ends A$10 billion acquisition talks with Australia's Crown Resorts
RE
04/02STEVE WYNN : Massachusetts says Wynn Resorts executives concealed sex accusations involving Steve Wynn
RE
03/14STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/26STEVE WYNN : Nevada regulators fine Wynn Resorts $20 million in settlement
RE
01/28STEVE WYNN : Wynn to settle with Nevada regulators after founder's sexual misconduct claims
RE
2018STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts settles with Elaine Wynn, names industry veteran vice-chairman
RE
2018STEVE WYNN : Wynn shareholders reject executive compensation plan
RE
2018STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts says Hagenbuch will not stand for re-election to board
RE
2018STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts allowed to drop Wynn from Massachusetts casino license
RE
2018STEVE WYNN : Ex-Wynn Resorts CEO files defamation lawsuit against former employee - WSJ
RE
2018STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire unveils $861 million Amazon stake
RE
05/12WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett and Bezos Miss Out on Long-Term Money
DJ
01:59aROBIN LI : Baidu swings to net loss for first time since listing, shares fall
RE
05/16CONRAD BLACK : Trump pardons ex-media mogul Conrad Black
RE
05/15PATRICK THOMAS : Agilent Technologies Shares Fall After Slower Sales From China
DJ
05/16ELON MUSK : Musk to review all of Tesla's expenses in new cost cutting plan
RE
05/13PATRICK THOMAS : Volkswagen Prepares IPO for Traton
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Frank Appel Mary Barra Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About