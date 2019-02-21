Log in
Stuart Gulliver

Age : 59
Public asset : 54,454,796 USD
Biography : Stuart Thomson Gulliver is a businessperson who has been at the head of 8 different companies. Prese

Stuart Gulliver and Joe Tsai to join HKEX advisory council

02/21/2019 | 12:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: Mary Schapiro, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Stuart Gulliver, former group chief executive of HSBC, and Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman of Alibaba, will advise the Hong Kong stock exchange operator on international developments, the company said on Thursday.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said in a statement that it would form a new International Advisory Council to "contribute to HKEX's understanding of our global environment".

Mary Schapiro, former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, also would be a founding member of the council, which would be chaired by HKEX Chairman Laura Cha, it added.

The council would advise on developments in foreign financial centres, geopolitics, technology and global regulations.

The bourse operator is scheduled to announce its three-year strategic plan next Thursday, the day after it publishes its 2018 full-year results.

HKEX said on Wednesday it would buy a majority stake in Chinese financial technology firm Ronghui Tongjin Technology to bolster its financial markets technological capabilities.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.31% 170.71 Delayed Quote.24.16%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.99% 643.4 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
