Stuart Gulliver and Joe Tsai to join HKEX advisory council

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said in a statement that it would form a new International Advisory Council to "contribute to HKEX's understanding of our global environment".

Mary Schapiro, former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, also would be a founding member of the council, which would be chaired by HKEX Chairman Laura Cha, it added.

The council would advise on developments in foreign financial centres, geopolitics, technology and global regulations.

The bourse operator is scheduled to announce its three-year strategic plan next Thursday, the day after it publishes its 2018 full-year results.

HKEX said on Wednesday it would buy a majority stake in Chinese financial technology firm Ronghui Tongjin Technology to bolster its financial markets technological capabilities.

