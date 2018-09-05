CBS in Talks With Redstone Family's National Amusements To Settle Litigation -- 3rd Update

By Keach Hagey and Joe Flint

CBS Corp. is in talks with Shari Redstone and her family's holding company, National Amusements Inc., to settle their litigation over control of the broadcaster, less than a month before the matter is scheduled to go to trial, according to people familiar with the matter.

A framework for the settlement would include CBS dropping its attempt to strip National Amusements of its voting control of the company by issuing shares as a dividend. In return, National Amusements would refrain from pushing for a merger of CBS and Viacom Inc. for an undisclosed period, according to people familiar with the discussions.

A deal would end a bitter corporate feud that threatens to erupt into an even messier courtroom battle, and go a long way to clarify who will call the shots at CBS at a pivotal moment in the media industry.

The potential settlement under discussion also could lead to a shake-up of CBS's board and push CBS's annual meeting -- originally scheduled for last May and delayed by the fight -- to next spring, the people familiar with the discussions said.

The fate of CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, who is being investigated by two independent law firms for allegations of sexual harassment reported by the New Yorker, isn't part of the settlement talks, some of the people said. Mr. Moonves has expressed regret for behavior that made women uncomfortable, but denied retaliating or harming anyone's career when his advances were rebuffed.

CBS and National Amusements have been locked in litigation in Delaware Chancery Court since May.

CBS and five of its independent board members sued Ms. Redstone, her father, 95-year-old media mogul Sumner Redstone, and National Amusements, seeking to block a merger with Viacom and dilute National Amusements' voting control from nearly 80% to roughly 20%.

CBS argued that Ms. Redstone had misused her power as controlling shareholder, blocked acquisition approaches from potential suitors such as Verizon Communications Inc. and intended to overhaul the CBS board to push through a merger with Viacom, which National Amusements also controls. Ms. Redstone denied these charges.

National Amusements changed CBS's bylaws shortly before its board met to vote on the dividend, requiring a 90% supermajority to approve such a move. The CBS board voted 11 to 3 for the dividend, short of the new threshold.

In the wake of CBS filing its suit, National Amusements said it intended to neither force the merger nor overhaul CBS's board.

One of the key figures pushing for a resolution is Bruce Gordon, the lead independent director on the CBS board. Mr. Gordon reached out to other independent board members this week with a description of a potential settlement, a person familiar with the matter said.

Both sides have incentives to settle before the case goes to trial. Lawyers from both camps have spent the summer aggressively digging up documents and emails that would be damaging for their opponents; a trial would cast a spotlight on such information.

Already, the document "discovery" phase of the legal battle dredged up text messages between Mr. Moonves and his second-in-command, Joseph Ianniello, quoting scenes from "The Godfather" to each other as they prepared to file CBS's lawsuit against Ms. Redstone, Variety reported.

CBS in a legal filing disclosed the existence of a video of Mr. Redstone, shot by a company director, that showed the condition of the ailing mogul. According to CBS, the video raises doubts about the mogul's capacity to sign off on his daughter's moves, an issue that is likely to be a factor in the trial. National Amusements, which has maintained that Mr. Redstone has mental capacity, successfully fought to keep the video out of the public's eye during the coming trial.

For Ms. Redstone, a defeat in Delaware would effectively cost her family control of CBS.

Meanwhile, CBS and Viacom have been on the sidelines as rival media companies pursue mergers meant to help prepare for a future in which the traditional lines of business are stagnating, with consumers increasingly cutting the cable-TV cord and online streaming on the rise. Uncertainty over the future of CBS and Viacom has weighed, at times, on the companies' stock prices.

The dispute with CBS echoes a similarly nasty fight Ms. Redstone had with the leadership of both National Amusements and Viacom over control of those companies.

In the case of National Amusements, Ms. Redstone successfully changed the board to assume greater control of the holding company. Then she reached a settlement with Viacom that resulted in the resignation of Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman and the departure of five board members.

