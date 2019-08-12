Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Sumner Redstone

Birthday : 05/27/1923
Place of birth : Boston (Massachusetts) - United States
Linked companies : CBS Corporation - Viacom, Inc.
Biography : Sumner Murray Redstone is a businessperson who founded CBS Corp. and Viacom, Inc. and who has been a

CBS shareholders to get slight premium from Viacom deal: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 10:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shari Redstone, vice-chair of CBS Corporation and Viacom, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CBS Corp and Viacom Inc are in the final stages of negotiating an all-stock merger that values Viacom at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.

Shares of CBS fell 0.2% to $48.81, while Viacom fell 3.2% to $29.03.

Viacom shareholders will receive just above 0.595 CBS shares for each share they own, the sources said, adding that the final terms could still change. One source said the range was between 0.5960 and 0.5965.

"It is smart on CBS's part not to pay any premium for Viacom as it does very little to help CBS," said Craig Huber of Huber Research Partners. "Viacom stock already has premium priced in its stock."

Bob Bakish, Chief Executive of Viacom, is expected to be named the Chief Executive of the combined company; Joe Ianniello, interim CEO of CBS, is expected to be named CEO and Chairman of CBS Networks, a source familiar with the matter said. Ianniello's purview would exclude Showtime and publisher Simon & Schuster.

The deal, which could be announced as early as Monday, will reunite CBS and Viacom, bringing together the CBS television networks, cable network Showtime, and book publisher Simon & Schuster with MTV networks, Nickelodeon and the Paramount movie studio.

Consumers should expect the combined company to build out its existing subscription and free streaming video businesses, such as CBS All Access and Viacom's Pluto TV, as it seeks to find its place in the rapidly consolidating media universe.

The two companies are controlled by National Amusements Inc, the holding company owned by billionaire Sumner Redstone and his daughter Shari.

Sumner Redstone split the company in 2006, aiming to unlock the value of the once fast-growing cable networks business in Viacom from the cash generating television business in CBS, while resolving the management issue of who would take over the company.

But in an era of cord-cutting and the rise of subscription video services such as Netflix, CBS and Viacom are now considered too small to compete against the likes of Walt Disney Co, which is launching a streaming video service later this year, AT&T Inc, which will also launch a new service by early next year, and bigger tech companies including Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

This is CBS's third attempt since 2016 to bring the U.S. entertainment companies together. Previous merger talks had failed because of clashes between executives over divvying up top jobs and the companies' relative valuation.

(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)

By Kenneth Li and Greg Roumeliotis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -1.25% 1784.92 Delayed Quote.20.35%
APPLE -0.25% 200.48 Delayed Quote.27.42%
AT&T -0.20% 34.47 Delayed Quote.21.02%
CBS CORPORATION -1.76% 48.05 Delayed Quote.11.87%
VIACOM -4.93% 28.53 Delayed Quote.16.77%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.01% 135.74 Delayed Quote.26.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Sumner Redstone
 
10:50aSUMNER REDSTONE : sources
RE
01/09SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone, Former Companion In Truce -- WSJ
DJ
01/08SUMNER REDSTONE : Sumner Redstone and Family Settle Legal Dispute With Former Companion Manuela Herzer
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Judge Orders Redstone Guardian -- WSJ
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Court to Appoint Guardian for Sumner Redstone
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS in Talks With Redstone Family's National Amusements To Settle Litigation -- 3rd Update
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Video of Redstone patriarch to be reviewed in CBS legal battle
RE
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Judge Expresses 'Great Skepticism' About Sumner Redstone's Condition
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Alleges Videotape of Ailing Mogul Sumner Redstone Felled Board Member
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone's Path to Power -- WSJ
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone's Path to Power
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Moonves Assailed in CBS Battle -- WSJ
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone Alleges CBS CEO Threatened to Quit If Board Didn't Strip Redstones of Control
DJ
2018SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Board Defies Shari Redstone -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/08WARREN BUFFETT : Kraft Heinz withdraws outlook after dismal results
RE
08/06JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 billion last week
RE
08/07WARREN BUFFETT : Hedge fund investor Tarrant, who bet with Warren Buffett, dies
RE
10:50aSUMNER REDSTONE : sources
RE
08/05WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments
RE
08/08STANLEY HO : Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group
DJ
03:12aMARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell's S4 Capital buys influencer agency IMA
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco Philip Green Ralph Hamers Carl Icahn R. Johnson Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group