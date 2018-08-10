Log in
Sumner Redstone

Birthday : 05/27/1923
Place of birth : Boston (Massachusetts) - United States
Linked companies : CBS Corporation - Viacom, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Sumner M. Redstone is Chairman-Emeritus at Viacom, Inc., Chairman-Emeritus at CBS Corp., Chairma

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/10/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Third Point, Campbell Heir Push Soup Maker to Sell

Activist investor Third Point LLC is pushing for a sale of Campbell Soup Co. with the help of an heir to the soup company's founder. 

 
WeWork Raises $1 Billion in Debt From SoftBank as Revenue Doubles

WeWork on Thursday disclosed it raised another $1 billion in funding from SoftBank, as the shared-office company continues its rapid growth by doubling revenue but piling up losses. 

 
News Corp's Revenue Climbs 29%

The consolidation of Australian TV assets helped boost revenue in the June quarter, but led to a write-off that weighed on the company's bottom line. 

 
U.S. Judge Authorizes Seizure of Venezuela's Citgo

A U.S. federal judge authorized the seizure of Citgo Petroleum to satisfy a Venezuelan government debt, a ruling that could set off a scramble among Venezuela's many unpaid creditors. 

 
Dropbox Shares Fall on Operating Officer's Planned Exit

Dropbox's chief operating officer is stepping down, a move that apparently unnerved investors in spite of its better-than-expected performance during the second quarter. 

 
Rite Aid, Albertsons Face Challenging Times for Retailers

Rite Aid Corp. investors got what they wanted in the demise of the pharmacy's merger with grocer Albertsons Co. But now what? 

 
A Shakespearean Drama at CBS

If you are going to plot a coup, make sure your secret texting software actually keeps its secrets. 

 
For Uber and Airbnb, New York City Turns Foe

Two measures in New York City could hamper Silicon Valley heavyweights Uber Technologies and Airbnb as they prep for potential initial public offerings expected as soon as next year. 

 
Sumner Redstone Trust Restricts Sale Options for CBS, Viacom

Sumner Redstone doesn't want his heirs to have an easy time selling off his family's controlling stakes in media companies Viacom and CBS. And he put it in writing in his estate-planning documents. 

 
Merck KGaA Renews Commitment to U.S. Presence

Merck KGaA voiced concerns about barriers to free trade and highlighted a renewed commitment to its presence in the U.S., where it has been increasing its workforce.

Latest news about Sumner Redstone
 
03:16aSUMNER REDSTONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/09SUMNER REDSTONE : Video of Redstone patriarch to be reviewed in CBS legal battle
RE
08/08SUMNER REDSTONE : Judge Expresses 'Great Skepticism' About Sumner Redstone's Condition
DJ
08/01SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Alleges Videotape of Ailing Mogul Sumner Redstone Felled Board Member
DJ
06/23SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone's Path to Power -- WSJ
DJ
06/22SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone's Path to Power
DJ
05/30SUMNER REDSTONE : Moonves Assailed in CBS Battle -- WSJ
DJ
05/29SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone Alleges CBS CEO Threatened to Quit If Board Didn't Strip Redstones of Control
DJ
05/18SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Board Defies Shari Redstone -- WSJ
DJ
05/17SUMNER REDSTONE : Court Rules for Redstone Family in CBS Fight
DJ
05/16SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstones Call CBS Maneuver 'Unprecedented Usurpation' of Voting Power
DJ
05/15SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Upgrades Stakes in Feud With Redstones -- WSJ
DJ
05/14SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones -- 6th Update
DJ
05/14SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones -- Update
DJ
05/14SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones, Suing Controlling Shareholder for Breaching Fiduciary Duty
DJ
